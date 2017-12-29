 »   »   » NO MORE SIZE ZERO! Kareena Kapoor Khan: It Looked Amazing Then, Now It's About Being Fit

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been a trendsetter of sorts. Way back in 2009 when Tashan released, the actress brought the fad of 'size zero' in fashion and shocked everyone with her sultry moves in the 'Chaliya song'.
Right from those days to slaying her pregnancy like a boss and now shedding those extra pounds and looking gorgeous as ever, the new mom in town recently got candid about her 'size zero' days and her current transformation in an interview with Vogue magazine. Here's what she had to say...
It Was Just For A Film
The actress was quoted as saying, "I don't know how the size-zero thing started-but I was only 27 and I wanted to do it for a role."
But Now, Things Have Changed For Bebo
"It looked amazing, but that was then. I've been in the business for a long time since, and I'm more mature-now, it's about being fit. I'm definitely comfortable in my skin right now," quipped Kareena.
On How She Got Back Into Shape After Taimur's Birth
"I've never been fat, but I'm a Punjabi girl-I like my food. I ate well when I was pregnant-sometimes too well. I'd put away six parathas, and eat white butter. But I avoided all processed foods and kept myself super active. Two months after Taimur was born, I started working out, first with light workouts, then to cardio, yoga and Pilates a few times a week."
Despite All The Hype, Kareena Knows How To Be Real
Her bestie Amrita Arora Ladak told the magazine, "She doesn't let it affect her at all. There's no sense of grandeur about Kareena. She's always been really normal, doing regular things, surrounding herself with real friends, not sycophants."
Hubby Saif Too Has Some Amazing Words For Bebo
"I love that she's such a committed, concerned mother. She's always been a very loving person, but having Taimur has just brought a different love and warmth to her. When she carries Taimur, he looks so much like her; he's an extension of her."
Kareena On The Constant Curiosity And Scrutiny Into Her Life
"I guess people are curious because they don't really know that much about my life. I've always been honest, but I'm also ferociously private. I'm not on social media, Saif isn't on social media. I don't want to put stuff out there. I've worn my success lightly, and also my failures. It's all a part of the journey that's made me who I am and brought me to where I am right now," said the 'Veerey Di Wedding' actress.