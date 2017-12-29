 »   »   » NO MORE SIZE ZERO! Kareena Kapoor Khan: It Looked Amazing Then, Now It's About Being Fit

Kareena Kapoor Khan says No to size Zero; Here's why | FilmiBeat

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been a trendsetter of sorts. Way back in 2009 when Tashan released, the actress brought the fad of 'size zero' in fashion and shocked everyone with her sultry moves in the 'Chaliya song'.

Right from those days to slaying her pregnancy like a boss and now shedding those extra pounds and looking gorgeous as ever, the new mom in town recently got candid about her 'size zero' days and her current transformation in an interview with Vogue magazine. Here's what she had to say...