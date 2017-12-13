 »   »   » NOSTALGIA! Sanjay Dutt Takes A Walk Down The Memory Lane; Courtesy Sadak

Yesterday, Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak which starred Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt clocked 26 years!

Well, time flies and how! The leading man took to Twitter to express his gratitude to the director who gave him one of his most memorable films. Scroll down to read more...

So Sweet Of Him! The actor shared this poster and wrote, "Thank you Bhatt sahab for this one. #Sadak #26Years @maheshnbhatt@poojab1972" A Sequel On The Cards Meanwhile folks, here's some great news. Sanjay would be reprising his role of Ravi in the sequel. It Will Be Mahesh Bhatt's Ode To Sanjay Dutt Recently, Pooja Bhatt had shared a cute picture of Sanjay and Mahesh and had captioned it as, "And the smile says it all! Thank you @maheshfilm for the most heartfelt screenplay with a narration to match! #Sadak2 is certainly your ode to @duttsanjay if ever there was one! This story immortalises Ravi and especially his overwhelming love for Pooja... a much needed love story for the ‘unfeeling' times we live in! #Sadak2 #puresoul." Some More Deets On the other hand, Mahesh Bhatt had told a daily, "Sanjay who was 32 when we made the original, comes back as a 54-year-old Ravi into the 21st century world that is collapsing in front of his eyes, where the distinction between the house and the ‘sadak' is fast disappearing." Dutt Will Play A Drug Abuse Survivor Pooja was earlier quoted as saying, "We are making 'Sadak 2' in which we are showing Sanjay Dutt in his true and present time (Sanjay Dutt is Drug Abuse Survivor) so we are dealing with issue of depression in that film but we are making a commercial film."

Well, it would be quite interesting to watch Sanju in this new avatar on screen! Stay tuned for all the latest happenings.