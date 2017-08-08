 »   »   » Not Ajay Devgn But Sunny Deol To Step Into Suriya's Shoes For The Remake Of Singam 3!

Ajay Devgn's cop act in Rohit Shetty's Singham was a hit with the masses. The film was a remake of Tamil blockbuster Singam that starred Suriya. The duo later worked together on Singham 2 where Rohit took the character from the Tamil film and weaved his own story.

Now, we hear that a remake of Suriya's Singam 3 or Si3 is on the cards! But this time, there's a twist! The film will have nothing to do with either Ajay Devgn or Rohit Shetty. Read on to know more...