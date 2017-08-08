 »   »   » Not Ajay Devgn But Sunny Deol To Step Into Suriya's Shoes For The Remake Of Singam 3!

Ajay Devgn's cop act in Rohit Shetty's Singham was a hit with the masses. The film was a remake of Tamil blockbuster Singam that starred Suriya. The duo later worked together on Singham 2 where Rohit took the character from the Tamil film and weaved his own story.
Now, we hear that a remake of Suriya's Singam 3 or Si3 is on the cards! But this time, there's a twist! The film will have nothing to do with either Ajay Devgn or Rohit Shetty. Read on to know more...
Ravi K. Chandran's Directorial Debut In Bollywood
Reportedly, renowned cinematographer Ravi K. Chandran is all set to make his directorial debut in Bollywood with a remake of Suriya's Si3. The film will be produced by Jayantilal Gada.
Sunny Deol To Play The Male Lead
One hears that the makers have roped in Sunny Deol to step into Suriya's shoes for this Hindi remake.
Sunny Was Impressed With The Original Film
A Mumbai Mirror report quoted a source as saying, "When Sunny watched the original, he was impressed and immediately agreed to come on-board the Hindi remake."
He Will Be Playing A Cop
The source further added, "He will be playing a cop chasing a criminal gang and is set to start shooting by the year-end. Ravi is currently in the US working on the Hindi script and will start scouting for locations after the final script takes shape. Thakur Anoop Singh, who was the villain in the original, will be in the Hindi remake as well."
The original flick revolved around Suriya who played the uncompromising police chief Durai Singam up against a criminal operation dealing in deadly toxic waste.
Sunny Is Busy Directing His Son Karan's Debut
Currently, Sunny is busy directing his son Karan's debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.
Yamla Pagla Deewana 3
He will soon start shooting for Yamla Pagla Deewana 3 with father Dharmendra, brother Bobby and actress Kajal Aggarwal.
Who Will Play Sunny's Leading Ladies In Singham 3 Remake?
Shruti Haasan and Anushka Shetty starred in Suriya's Si3. It needs to be seen if the makers retain the original heroines in this remake. Meanwhile, a source says, "Ravi has worked in both Hindi and South films. That makes him the best choice to direct the film. The hunt for the actress is on."