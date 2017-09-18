 »   »   » NOT Ranbir Kapoor! Ileana D'Cruz Was Supposed To Make Her Bollywood Debut Opposite Salman Khan

After starring in several super-hit films down the South, Ileana D'Cruz made her Bollywood debut with Anurag Basu's Barfi! co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra.

But folks, do you know that this wasn't supposed to be Ileana's debut film! Shocking, isn't it? Scroll down to read more...

Ileana D'Cruz Was Offered The Female Lead In Wanted

While talking to Mumbai Mirror, Ileana D'cruz revealed that she was approached for Salman Khan's Wanted.

She Was Supposed To Make Her Debut Opposite Salman

The actress quipped, "I was happy that my first film would be with Salman."

But

"When Boney (Kapoor) sir asked me to do a photo shoot, I had to say no because I had exams. I didn't think I handled it well because I didn't understand the gravity of the offer. It was all about completing my exams." The role later went to Ayesha Takia.



That's How Barfi Turned Out To Be Her Bollywood Debut

After turning down this Salman Khan starrer, Ileana later made her debut in Bollywood with Ranbir Kapoor.

Why Ileana Used To Call Herself 'Akshay Kumar Of South'

In the same interaction, the 'Baadshaho' actress revealed that she used to sign films in South without even thinking once. She joked that she was the Akshay Kumar of South as she used to do four films a year. Ileana said, "He does good films, some films of mine were good too but some weren't. I was just signing films without wanting to do good work."

Ileana Thought People Won't Watch Her Films

She further said, "When I started shooting, I thought people won't watch the film. It was a stupid, carefree and careless attitude. If I had done a Bollywood film, I would have made a fool of myself."


Meanwhile, do you guys think Ileana D'Cruz did the right thing by turning down a debut opposite Salman Khan? Do let us know in the comment section below.

