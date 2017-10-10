 »   »   » Now Everything Is Corporate & Impersonal In Bollywood: Farah Khan

Farah Khan, who gave blockbuster like Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year to the industry says that Bollywood has now become more impersonal.

Asked how the attitude of actors has changed over the years, Farah told IANS, "Of course people are professional and all that, but I feel something still stays the same. Actors are still self-absorbed and so are actresses."

"Now everything is run by managers and artiste management companies. So I think it has become a little impersonal and not like earlier. Earlier, it was a little personal... Now it's all corporate and impersonal."

"I feels just like yesterday. Time has flown, but it's nice. When I do 'Lip Sing Battle' and I meet people, my relationship with them goes back so many years. It's like being family for so many years. And it feels nice that 25 years down the line I am doing relevant work and still in the thick of it all. So I am grateful," she added.

On managing her personal and professional life, Farah said, "I don't do everything at one time. So I had a long gap of about five-six months. I took my kids for a holiday. This show ('Lip Sing Battle') will get over by October end and then I will start writing my scripts.''

"In fact, they don't have time any more... But when we go out, it's just me, the kids and Shirish. So whatever time I do spend with them, it's a lot for a working person," she said.