 »   »   » Now, 'Paan' Named After Shahrukh Khan In Varanasi!

Bollywood Superstar Shahrukh Khan is a big box office draw and anything associated with him can set the cash registers ringing. And that is what a Varanasi paan shop owner did: He has named a 'paan' after the uncrowned 'King of Romance' of Bollywood.

HOT! Aishwarya Rai & Navya Naveli GRAB EYEBALLS At Vogue Beauty Awards!

Tamboolam Paan Shop owner Satish Kumar told media Shahrukh Khan aka SRK and his Jab Harry met Sejal co-star Anushka Sharma dropped by at his shop during a promotional tour and ever since his customers and others were curious to know which 'paan' was savoured by the super star.

Satish said he had since named a 'meetha paan' as 'Shahrukh Paan' with the usual ingradients.

SRK has reaprised the immensely popular 'Khai ke paan Banaras wala' for the remake of movie 'Don', originally starring Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s.

Coming back to JHMS, the film is all set to hit the theatres on August 3, 2017.