 »   »   » O TERI! Shahrukh Khan To Star In Rakesh Sharma Biopic Post Aamir Khan's Exit?

Sometime ago, it was reported that Aamir Khan has come onboard to play the role of Indian astronaut Rakesh Sharma in his biopic.

However, here's some news that might be shattering for all his fans. The grapevine is abuzz with rumors that the superstar has walked out of the film due to creative differences. Scroll down to read details...

The Film Was Supposed To Go On Floors After 'Thugs Of Hindostan A Deccan Chronicle report quoted an insider as saying, When Siddharth Roy Kapur launched his own production house, one project that he had announced, was based on the life of astronaut Rakesh Sharma and the shooting was to go on the floors only after 'Thugs Of Hindostan' was complete." Aamir Khan's Exit "It was a 2018 release. Aamir was approached to play Rakesh Sharma, in a conversation started with Siddharth way back in 2016, but the star is not doing the film anymore." He Wasn't Convinced With The Script "They were developing the script but Aamir did not like the way it finally shaped up. Everybody knows that his script sense is brilliant so in that form, so if he does not like a script there has to be something wrong with it. And while he's very fond of Siddharth, Aamir is not someone who will do a film if he's not 100 percent convinced of it." Better Safe Than Sorry "He discussed this with the creative team and conveyed his decision to them. Siddharth understood Aamir's reasons as he knows that's how the Aamir works." Shahrukh Khan To Step Into Aamir's Shoes? Although names like Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor are doing the rounds, we hear that Shahrukh Khan is a leading contender for this role. SRK To Reunite With PeeCee Meanwhile, rumours are strong that Priyanka Chopra has been roped in to play the role of Rakesh Sharma's wife.

Will we get to see Shahrukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra reuniting on screen after a long time? Let's wait and watch.