 »   »   » October FIRST LOOK! Varun Dhawan Is On The Run, Makers Announce Release Date

October FIRST LOOK! Varun Dhawan Is On The Run, Makers Announce Release Date

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

After the stupendous success of his last films- Badrinath Ki Dulhania' and 'Judwaa 2', all eyes are set towards Varun Dhawan's next- Shoojit Sircar directorial October.

This morning, the actor took to his Instagram page to share his first look and announce the release date of the film. Check it out here-

October Is Coming

October Is Coming

Varun shared this still and captioned it as, "As #October ends, it arrives earlier next year #OCTOBER13thapril. #octoberiscoming



The Film Is A Story About Love

The Film Is A Story About Love

Director Shoojit Sircar had earlier said in a statement, "It is a genre that I have always wanted to delve in. While love and romance have been entwined with Indian cinema, there is abundance in that emotion that everyone can have their own interpretations of. Juhi and I have always tried to create stories from the reflections of real life moments that we see around us. October is another effort to explore those moments out of simple situations of life."

Banita Sandhu To Romance Varun

Banita Sandhu To Romance Varun

Newbie Banita Sandhu will play Varun's love interest in the film. She has done some advertising assignments in the past including the very popular Wrigley's Doublemint (Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se) Television commercial directed by Shoojit last year.

A New Jodi

A New Jodi

"When it comes to the genre of romance, it is always beautiful to see a fresh pairing. Something about seeing their chemistry blossom through the reels of the film, makes you feel a part of their journey from the very beginning. For October, that was one of the main reasons why I chose Banita for the lead role opposite Varun," says Sircar.

'I Have Been An Ardent Fan Of Shoojit Da's Work

'I Have Been An Ardent Fan Of Shoojit Da's Work

Earlier, Varun was quoted as saying, "I have been an ardent fan of Shoojit da's work and have always wanted to work with him. October is a beautiful story in which I play a character with many layers. It's a difficult character to play. I just want to surrender to my part and show people a new side of me. Shoojit da, Ronnie and Juhi have always made good cinema I feel I feel grateful to join their team."


Currently, the shooting of October is going in full swing in Delhi. Stay tuned for all the latest dope on this flick.

Story first published: Monday, October 30, 2017, 11:31 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 30, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos