 »   »   » October FIRST LOOK! Varun Dhawan Is On The Run, Makers Announce Release Date

After the stupendous success of his last films- Badrinath Ki Dulhania' and 'Judwaa 2', all eyes are set towards Varun Dhawan's next- Shoojit Sircar directorial October.

This morning, the actor took to his Instagram page to share his first look and announce the release date of the film. Check it out here-



October Is Coming Varun shared this still and captioned it as, "As #October ends, it arrives earlier next year #OCTOBER13thapril. #octoberiscoming





The Film Is A Story About Love Director Shoojit Sircar had earlier said in a statement, "It is a genre that I have always wanted to delve in. While love and romance have been entwined with Indian cinema, there is abundance in that emotion that everyone can have their own interpretations of. Juhi and I have always tried to create stories from the reflections of real life moments that we see around us. October is another effort to explore those moments out of simple situations of life."

Banita Sandhu To Romance Varun Newbie Banita Sandhu will play Varun's love interest in the film. She has done some advertising assignments in the past including the very popular Wrigley's Doublemint (Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se) Television commercial directed by Shoojit last year.

A New Jodi "When it comes to the genre of romance, it is always beautiful to see a fresh pairing. Something about seeing their chemistry blossom through the reels of the film, makes you feel a part of their journey from the very beginning. For October, that was one of the main reasons why I chose Banita for the lead role opposite Varun," says Sircar.

'I Have Been An Ardent Fan Of Shoojit Da's Work Earlier, Varun was quoted as saying, "I have been an ardent fan of Shoojit da's work and have always wanted to work with him. October is a beautiful story in which I play a character with many layers. It's a difficult character to play. I just want to surrender to my part and show people a new side of me. Shoojit da, Ronnie and Juhi have always made good cinema I feel I feel grateful to join their team."



Currently, the shooting of October is going in full swing in Delhi. Stay tuned for all the latest dope on this flick.