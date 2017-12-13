 »   »   » OH-SO-DANGEROUS! Salman Khan Gets Attacked By A Pack Of Wild Wolves

Can't get over the action-packed sequences in Salman Khan- Katrina Kaif's Tiger Zinda Hai' trailer? Well folks, that's just a small glimpse of what's in store for us.

If you jog your memory a bit, you would recollect we had told you that Salman would be seen battling a pack of dangerous wolves in the film. Well, we have a little sneak-peek just for you...



Be Careful, Bhai! In the still, one can see a wolf leaping towards Salman. Boy, this one is going to be a nail-biting sequence.

We Are Damn Excited A source told a leading daily, "Salman has been pushing the envelope in action over the years now and in Tiger Zinda Hai, he has just taken it to a whole new level. Salman has pulled off a brilliant action sequence with a pack of wolves! This will take the excitement of seeing the film to a whole new level as people haven't seen this kind of action at all."

The Mastermind Behind The Sequence "The scene has been shot in the snow-capped forests of Austria. The international action crew took all cautionary measures to ensure the wolves are well taken care of and that security measures were on point. This is a dangerous sequence and the crew spent months planning this with specialized wolf trainers. The action crew lead by visionary action choreographer Tom Struthers has pulled off the unimaginable."

Are You Ready To Witness This Moment? Revealing more about this dangerous scene, Ali said, "Tiger's encounter with the wolves marks one of the most important chapters in the film. The idea was to do something which has never been seen on the Indian screen and give Tiger's character an edge. This is a very dramatic chase and action sequence that Tiger has with a pack real wolves."





Interesting! Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai has shot in five different countries across the world to capture a gripping, explosive and entertaining story. An espionage drama, the film's protagonists - Tiger and Zoya - travel to five different countries, fighting against the odds to fulfill their life-threatening mission. A dramatic journey of 2 intelligence agents, the film is huge in scale and the director Ali Abbas Zafar wanted the expanse of the movie to come out through Tiger's adventures across Austria, Greece, Morocco, Abu Dhabi and India.



Tiger Zinda Hai also stars Katrina Kaif and is slated to release on 22nd December 2017.