 »   »   » OH-SO-GORGEOUS! Deepika Padukone Slayed In Black At The GQ Fashion Nights! [SEE PHOTOS]

Deepika Padukone made heads turn when she graced the second day of the GQ Fashion Nights at a suburban hotel in an Indian ensemble.
Along with the 'Padmavati' actress, several other B-town celebs too walked the ramp for the country's leading fashion designers. We bring you some pictures from glam-night. Have a look at the fashion extravaganza...
My Desi Girl
Dippy looked absolutely stunning wearing a black saree by Sabyasachi channeling her inner desi chick.
Her Pick For The Evening
The actress kept her attire neat, with earrings by Sabyasachi and a belt that highlighted her beautiful frame.
Deepika owned the event in a stylish Indian attire. Her stunning appearance at of the biggest fashion events of the year, proved yet again that she is one of the biggest superstars we have.
A Knock-Out Look!
Deepika stood out of all the others present there by making this statement and had all eyes glued to her throughout her presence at the event.
The actress is currently on a high with her magnum opus Padmavati and has been garnering immense praise and love for all her content pieces, the posters, trailer and the song.
The Padmavati look of Deepika, be it for her unibrow or the recent poster which was a complete visual treat for her fans has been the talk of the town lately. In just that one still, there was so much drama and it was so powerful.