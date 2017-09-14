 »   »   » Omerta Can Be A Disturbing Watch: Rajkummar Rao

Actor Rajkummar Rao, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Newton, was overwhelmed with the response that his film Omerta has received at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The actor stated that as the film exposes dark reality, it can be a disturbing watch for some viewers. The movie narrates the story of Pakistani-origin terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh.



Rajkummar, who was at TIFF for the movie's premiere, told IANS via social media: "It was an overwhelming experience. It was our world premiere and it opened to a packed house in Toronto. Viewe

rs were quite emotional and stunned after the film.



"It can be a disturbing watch for some. It shows you the dark reality of a dangerous world," the actor added.



Omerta marks the return of the formidable actor-director team of Hansal Mehta and Rajkummar, who have worked together in films like Aligarh, CityLights and Shahid.



Mehta is also the creative director of Bose Dead/Alive, an upcoming web series featuring Rajkummar as Subhas Chandra Bose.