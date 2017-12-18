 »   »   » OMG! When Karan Johar BLASTED Ranbir Kapoor For Checking His Phone

Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor have been friends for many years and have worked together on films like Bombay Velvet and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

The multi-talented filmmaker recently turned a radio jockey, doubling as a 'love guru' on the radio station. During one of his episodes, KJo who is famous for his rapid-fire round on 'Koffee with Karan', decided to face one such session from the listeners of his radio show and you won't believe what happened next...