 »   »   » OMG! When Karan Johar BLASTED Ranbir Kapoor For Checking His Phone

Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor have been friends for many years and have worked together on films like Bombay Velvet and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
The multi-talented filmmaker recently turned a radio jockey, doubling as a 'love guru' on the radio station. During one of his episodes, KJo who is famous for his rapid-fire round on 'Koffee with Karan', decided to face one such session from the listeners of his radio show and you won't believe what happened next...
KJo On Most Important Boundary
He quipped, "Privacy. I think you can't cross this boundary as this is the most important one."
Are You Listening, Ranbir
When asked which Bollywood star has no boundaries, Karan took Ranbir Kapoor's name.
Ouch
The actor-director even narrated an incident where he lost his cool on Ranbir. He revealed how he lost his cool after he caught Ranbir checking his phone without his permission. He said, "I shouted at him but he managed to break the code of my phone. I changed that code and he even got that code. So, I don't know how he manages that but I think he works for the company that makes my phones."
We Wonder What Ranbir Has To Say To This
Further, KJo said that he feels that anyone who is in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor needs to set better relationship boundaries.