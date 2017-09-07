 »   »   » The Iconic Song 'Oonchi Hai Building' From Judwaa 2 Is Out! Watch Here

Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu have grooved to the iconic song 'Oonchi Hai Building' in Judwaa 2 and it brings back nostalgic memories of the 90s. The song was a massive hit back then and after 2 decades, we get to see the remake version of the song with peppy modern tunes and backdrops.

The trio Varun, Jacqueline and Taapsee look supercute with each other and we're sure you'll end up falling in love with this song just like how you fell in love with the same song 20 years back. Watch it here...



Amazing track, right? We just can't stop listening to it in a loop! Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu have done an incredible job here and we just cant wait for the film to hit the theatres on September 29, 2017.



The good news is that even Salman Khan has a cameo appearance in Judwaa 2 and he too will be seen in a double role just like Varun Dhawan. The film is a double bonanza to all the fans out there and Jacqueline and Taapsee will be sizzling in a bikini as well.



