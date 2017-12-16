 »   »   » OUCH! Sonam Kapoor Is PISSED OFF That 'Veere Di Wedding' Is Being Called A 'Chick Flick'

Sonam Kapoor doesn't believe in mincing her words when it comes to taking any stand on a topic and that's exactly what makes her different from some of her contemporaries
The actress has always been vocal about calling hypocrisy out on social media whenever there has been a need. Meanwhile, there is something which lately has been bothering her very much. Read on to know more...
It's Got To Do Something With Veere Di Wedding
Sonam has objections to her upcoming film 'Veere Di Wedding' being tagged as a 'chick flick'.
We Too Agree With Her Take
On Veere Di Wedding being called a chick flick, Sonam lashed out, "Don't call it that! It's so bad. There's no such thing as chick flicks. Do you call a hero's film a stud film? No, right? It's so tacky."
On How The Film Is Different From Aisha & Khoobsurat
"Veere... is very different from Aisha. It has been eight years since that film happened. Then, there was Khoobsurat as well. Veere... is not just about one girl. There are four girls in the film. It's about coming-of-age of women at large. In Aisha, it was just me as the lead. Over here, there are four leads."
What About Catfight Reports, Dear?
To this, Sonam replied, "It's important for you to get along with any co-star, regardless of it being a man or woman. It's all about the chemistry and being on the right page with your co-star. After all, acting is all about reacting. Sometimes to improvise, you need to understand each other. If you don't, then it's extremely difficult because you need to be a fantastic actor to pretend to like somebody. I can't. And fortunately, the Veere cast loves each other, so it hasn't been an issue at all. Otherwise, it would have been a huge disaster."
Meanwhile,
The actress recently during a chat for online streaming service Saavn's show Take 2 with Anupama and Rajeev, spoke about how she finds the whole clamour over nepotism in the Hindi film industry amusing.
Her Mom Advised Her To Stay Away From This Controversy
"The whole industry has gotten involved in it and I've just laughed through the whole thing. Little knowledge like they say is very dangerous knowledge... So, through this whole thing, I was like should I just put out the meaning of it on Twitter and my mother was like ‘Stay away from the whole thing!' I was like, ‘Mom how can people not know what it means?"
But, Sonam Would Like To Explain What Nepotism Means
"I would love to explain what that means. Nepotism means that any relationship, any job or any privilege that you get due to any relationship -- it could be a relative, it could be a friend, it could be a friend's friend. Anything that is not on merit is nepotism.
"So, whether you sleep with someone, whether you are someone's girlfriend, whether you are someone's friend, whether you are somebody's family and you get a job, is nepotism.
"Now, obviously if you actually have the time to go and read a dictionary or go online and understand the meaning of it or if you have read in your life, you will understand the meaning of nepotism, so to use it so frivolously... It could be applied to each and every person in the film industry or any industry."
Why Was The Debate Blown Out Of Proportion?
"My sister (producer-designer Rhea Kapoor) has a couple of interns that have come from recommendations from France. Any job that you get is through a recommendation, unless it's like applicants applying for a job. So, I don't understand how and why has it become such a big thing?"