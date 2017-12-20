 »   »   » Padman Vs Aiyaary Clash! Director Neeraj Pandey Speaks Out About The Issue

The director of Aiyaary, Neeraj Pandey, opened up about his film clashing with Akshay Kumar starrer Padman on January 26, 2018 and said there's no rivalry or competition between the duo and they're looking forward for both the films to do well at the box office.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Taimur! Here Are 20 Adorable Pictures Of The Cute Little Fella



He said, "I'll just answer that. About four days ago, Sidharth, me, Akshay and Balki had lunch together. That was a good lunch. We all came out smiling."



Neeraj Pandey further commented, "What can I say about PadMan? When our film was launched, we wanted to come on January 26, 2018. That's the journey of the film and we are looking forward to it!"



Also Read: Hot Bikini Pictures Of Amy Jackson From Ibiza!



Aiyaary stars Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee in the lead roles and the trailer of the film has received positive reviews. Both Aiyaary and Padman are all set to fight it out on January 26, 2018. We're sure, both the films will fare well at the box office.



Also Read: This Cricketer From England Once Proposed Virat Kohli, Now She Wishes Him A Happy Married Life!