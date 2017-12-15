 »   »   » Padman Trailer: Akshay Kumar Is Funny, Witty & Fights For A Cause! Watch It Here

If America has Superman, Batman and Spiderman, India has the one and only Padman who revolutionised the sanitary sector for the rural Indian woman and became a subject of study for several universities across the world.

Padman Trailer Reaction: Akshay Kumar | Radhika Apte | Sonam Kapoor; Watch Here | FilmiBeat

Padman trailer shows Akshay Kumar in a funny and witty avatar and how he goes about making sanitary pads will make you chuckle. Watch the trailer below...



It's so funny, right? Akshay Kumar has done a brilliant job and looks very confident in the movie. The story is based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, and we're sure the audiences are going to enjoy every bit of it.



Padman starring Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte is all set to hit the theatres on January 26, 2018. The film is co-produced by Twinkle Khanna and Gauri Shinde and is directed by R. Balki.



