 »   »   » Padmavati Row: Dead Body Found Hanging At Nahargarh Fort With Note 'We Don’t Burn Effigies, We Kill'

Padmavati row is getting murkier with each passing day and now the entire controversy has taken an ugly turn as a leading media agency reported that a body was seen hanging at Nahargarh Fort with a threat written on a rock.

Aishwarya Rai Won't Let Aaradhya SUFFER Coz Of Her Fame; Takes A Hard Step



The threat reads, "We don't burn effigies, we kill." The media agency tweeted, "#Rajasthan: Body found hanging at Nahargarh Fort in #Jaipur, threat note on rocks also seen #Padmavati."



As reported by ANI, the body was of a body of a 40 year old local named Chetan Saini. Check out the tweets here..



#Rajasthan: Body found hanging at Nahargarh Fort in #Jaipur, threat note on rocks also seen #Padmavati pic.twitter.com/sSx9ONhF7D

— ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2017

Rajasthan: Police reaches Nahargarh Fort in #Jaipur where body of a 40 year old local was found hanging, threatening note on rocks also seen pic.twitter.com/CFitqLVIwb

— ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2017

On a related note, A member of Karni Sena condemned the act and said, "This is not the way to send a message. If anyone wants to send out a message of such sort, it is imparting a wrong message. Opposition to Padmavati is justified, but this is not justified."

