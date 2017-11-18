 »   »   » Padmavati Controversy Ka Effect! Ranveer Singh Wants To Meet Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Give Him A Hug

Padmavati Controversy: Ranveer Singh stands in support of Sanjay Leela Bhansali | FilmiBeat

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Padmavati starring Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone has stirred up a huge controversy in recent times.

The makers along with Deepika have been facing several backlash and death threats from various Rajput organizations who fear that Bhansali might have tampered with the historical facts.

After Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, it's Ranveer Singh now who has addressed this entire row in his interview with Hindustan Times as he is quite concerned about his girlfriend and SLB. Read on to know more...



Ranveer Stands By 'Padmavati' He told HT, "I am 200 per cent with the film and I stand by it as well as Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I also stand by his vision for the film. He had a vision and has done everything to realise it."

He Has Made A Request To The Audience "Vis-à-vis the film, I can just request the audience and everybody else who have concerns about it to wait and watch the film."

Please Don't Doubt On SLB, Says Ranveer He said, "One shouldn't doubt Sanjay sir; he is a magnificent film-maker and has tremendous respect for Indian culture and an enormous respect for Indian heritage and he will never intentionally hurt sentiments or do anything wrong. He is a good man with good intentions."

He Knew SLB's Intentions From The Start "I know his intentions from the start. He wanted to make a film that the entire country can be proud of. So, to see all of this happening is really sad, " says Ranveer.

Jhaadu Ki Jhappi Ranveer added, " I feel bad for a man whose efforts and good intentions have been kept aside. I just want to meet him and give him a hug."

Meanwhile, The Mumbai Police Has Warned Padmavati Protestors The Mumbai Police has made it clear that it would not interfere with protests which are conducted in a democratic manner, but it would not allow miscreants to create any problems.



Meanwhile, what do you folks think about this entire hullabaloo surrounding Padmavati?