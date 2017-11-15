 »   »   » Padmavati Controversy! Rohit Shetty Recollects Going Through The Same 'Mess' During Dilwale

It looks like the controversy surrounding Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati isn't going to die down anytime soon.

Despite the makers clarifying that there is no scene between Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji, the Rajput Karna Sena is no mood to relent. Yesterday Deepika Padukone had shared her views on the ban where she had said, "It's absolutely appalling. Where have we reached as a nation? We have regressed."



Reacting to that the Rajput Karni Sena in Kota area of Rajasthan vandalized a mall when Padmavati trailer was shown in the theatre.It didn't just stop at that.

Vijendra Singh Kalyanwat, the spokesperson of Karni Sena, told a leading tabloid, "If the actor reacts to us, this is our way of giving it back. We will do whatever we can. Hum kanoon ko haath main kya, humare kadmon main bhi lenge! We have written our history with our blood and we won't tolerate Bhansali distorting it."



Amidst all this hullaboo, filmmakers Rohit Shetty and Farhan Akhtar have given their take on this entire controversy. Here's what they have to say...



Horrifying Experience Rohit Shetty told Pinkvilla, "I have gone through this during Dilwale and it's a mess. I just feel it gets sorted out as soon as possible because it's a big budget film and everyone has worked so hard on it."





He Wishes This Gets Over Soon The filmmaker further added, "I think as it gets over I will be more than happy that the movie has a peaceful release. It will be great for the production house and the industry also."

Farhan's Take Last evening at a book launch event when quizzed about the protests against Padmavati and Marathi film Nude and Malayalam movie S Durga being dropped by the centre from IFFI, Farhan said, "This has happened with many films in the past and every time it has happened, I have spoken openly about it that it should not happen. I am totally against anything being banned."





Audience Is Not Kids He said, "I genuinely believe that we should stop treating our audiences as children. We should allow them to grow. Expose them to different types of ideas. Allow them to understand culture and think. It is important for the development of any nation that there are viewpoints, that are not always in agreement with the majority."

He Condemned The Violence Being Subjected To Padmavati's Release "In cinema, there is no such law that if a film releases, come what may you have to watch it. You have the freedom to boycott the film. To spread the message to boycott the film but what you don't have is the freedom to threaten someone with grievous bodily harm, or break someone's theatre or hurt someone in any way. And unfortunately, that's where the line hasn't been drawn properly.

We as a film industry are dependent on the CBFC to tell us what is okay and what is not okay. We have accepted that. Beyond that, it is up to the I&B ministry and the government to protect the films and filmmakers. That's what I have always believed and that's what I believe in case of these three films," he added.







