 »   »   » PADMAVATI FIRST LOOK IS OUT! Deepika Padukone Looks UNEXPECTEDLY DIFFERENT In Her Regal Avatar [Pic]

As promised by the makers, the much awaited first look of Deepika Padukone from her upcoming film, Padmavati is out now and trust us, if we say, it will take your breath away!
We are falling short of words to describe how royal Deepika Padukone is looking in this first look poster of Padmavati, by donning heavy jewelleries and a glorious unibrow (of course).
Deepika Dons A Glorious Unibrow
Deepika looks nothing like herself in this picture. She dons a glorious unibrow that give her a stern yet regal look.
Bow Down To The Queen!
The elegance. The fierceness. The grandeur. The beauty. Everything about this picture will leave you wanting for more.
Tanishq Collaborates With Padmavati
"We're proud to be the exclusive jewellery partner of @FilmPadmavati," wrote the official page of Tanishq on Twiiter.
This Is Going To Be A Blockbuster!
2017 might not have been 'lucky' for most of the celebs but we're damn sure that Padmavati will set the screens on fire.
We Can’t Wait To See The First Look Of Ranveer & Shahid As Well..
Now that, we have already seen the first look of Deepika, all eyes are on the other two lead stars of the film i.e., Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.