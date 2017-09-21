 »   »   » PADMAVATI FIRST LOOK IS OUT! Deepika Padukone Looks UNEXPECTEDLY DIFFERENT In Her Regal Avatar [Pic]

Padmavati Poster Out: Deepika Padukone BIG THREAT for Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai | FilmiBeat

As promised by the makers, the much awaited first look of Deepika Padukone from her upcoming film, Padmavati is out now and trust us, when we say, it will take your breath away!

We are falling short of words to describe how royal Deepika Padukone is looking in this first look poster of Padmavati, by donning heavy jewellery and a glorious unibrow (of course).