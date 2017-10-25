 »   »   » Padmavati's First Song Ghoomar Is Out! Watch It Here!

The first song of Deepika Padukone starrer Padmavati is out and she looks every bit of a Queen in all her grandeur. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has shown once again that he's capable of delivering spectacular visuals through songs and Ghoomar will end up being the next big hit!

Watch Padmavati's first song Ghoomar below!



The song is awesome, right? Deepika Padukone had opened up about the song earlier by saying, "I started preparing for this film and character several months before we started filming. But it was for the Ghoomar song that I walked onto the set as Padmavati for the first time."



Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh starrer Padmavati is all set to hit the theatres on December 1, 2017. The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is produced by his own banner Bhansali Productions.