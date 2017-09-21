 »   »   » PADMAVATI KE EFFECTS! Release Date Of John Abraham- Diana Penty's Parmanu Gets Pushed Ahead To 2018?

This morning, the makers of Padmavati released the first poster of the film featuring Deepika Padukone. The regal first look is trending and has been receiving words of praises from all corners.

Also, it has been confirmed that this magnum opus will be hitting the theatrical screens on 1st December instead of the earlier scheduled- 18th November. Meanwhile, we hear that with this announcement, there is already some shuffling happening with the release date of other films releasing in December...



Parmanu Gets Pushed Next Year? As per a DNA report, the John Abraham- Diana Penty starrer which is to release on 8th December, a week after Padmavati, has been pushed ahead to next year.

Is It Because Of Padmavati? The report further stated that Sanjay had approached John to delay Parmanu. That's not all, some portions of Parmanu are still to be shot and that's why the makers decided to push the release.





A Wise Decision The makers want to promote and release Pamanu on a big scale. It wouldn't have been a great idea for it lock horns with a big-ticket flick.

What's Parmanu All About The movie revolves the series of underground nuclear tests carried out by the Indian government in Pokhran, Rajasthan.

Padmavati vs 102 Not Out This Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial will now take on 102 Not Out, a film that brings Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor together after several years.



