 »   »   » MUST READ! Padmavati Review By Arnab Goswami: Rajput Karni Sena Will Be Left Looking Utterly Foolish

Popular journalist Arnab Goswami of Republic TV & Rajat Sharma have already watched the film 'Padmavati, as it was specially screened for them by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. And just like Rajat Sharma, even Mr Goswami has only good things to say about Padmavati.

He says, "If the version shown to me will go to the theatres, Padmavati is the greatest ever tribute to Rajput pride. I am not a film critic so I will not go to cinematic nuances, performances, graphics, music. Let's not talk about that."



'The Film Is Tribute To Rani Padmavati’s Greatness' "But in the specific context of the raging controversy, every scene of this film is a fluid cinematic tribute to Rani Padmavati's greatness."

"So if Rani Padmavati were to be a myth, she shall now be a greater myth and if she is a part of our history, which she is, then she shall be entrenched even deeper."



Karni Sena Will Be Left Looking Foolish "In our history, this Karni Sena will be left looking utterly foolish once this film hits the box office because far from an intimate moment, Alauddin and Padmavati - Ranveer and Deepika - don't even share one single frame together in the film."

'They Will Look Like Clowns' "So those people ravaging theatres and threatening nose cuts and acid attacks will be laughed at across India and they will look like clowns," further added Mr Goswami.

'The Film Is Dedicated To Valour Of The Rajput Tradition' "Their vandalism will look politically sponsored when millions of Indians will watch this beautiful film that every moment of this film is devoted to only one thing - the valour of the Rajput tradition."

There's No Vulgarity At All "There isn't even a nanosecond of vulgarity. And even the romance between Ratan Singh and Padmavati is subtle and delicately portrayed. I really think the BJP should truly reconsider the prospect of embarrassing themselves no end by joining the Karni Sena's side."

'No Scene Needs A Censor Scissor' "Not one scene in this film needs a Censor's scissor because Sanjay Leela Bhansali has single-handedly woven the theory, the story of Rajput pride, better than any Sena can."

'After Watching The Film, The Debate Changes Completely' "So I don't know whether Padmavati will be a hit but for the polarising brigade, this is going to be a massive dud and that is the victory of Padmavati. Because Padmavati in her greatness in this film will prove the Karni Sena wrong and that truly is the brilliance of this controversy.Having seen the film, the debate changes completely."



