 »   »   » Padmavati New Poster Shows Shahid Kapoor In All His Glory! View Here

The new poster of Padmavti is out and this time the focus is only on Shahid Kapoor as he sits on the throne in all his grandeur as Maharawal Ratan Singh and we can't stop digging how amazing the new poster is!

Check it out below, folks.



Also Read: Lingerie Wars! Who Looks The HOTTEST? Esha Gupta Or Amy Jackson



Shahid Kapoor who plays the role of a Rajput king, will be seen fighting Ranveer Singh aka Allaudin Khilji to save the honour and pride of his people, kingdom and his wife. Padmavati is the most anticipated film of the year and people are eagerly waiting for its release on December 1, 2017.



Also Read: Bikini Alert! Ruhi Singh's Latest Pictures Are Too Hot To Handle



Also, several fringe outfits have threatened to burn down theatres if the film is released and many controversies are still burning regarding the film's release. We hope everything goes on smoothly and law and order is maintained.



Also View: Sizzling Pictures Of The British Bombshell Amy Jackson!

