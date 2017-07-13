 »   »   » Padmavati: Ranveer Singh Shaves Off His Beard To Become Young Alauddin Khilji; See VIDEO!

Ranveer Singh is always known to give his 100 percent for every film and part. Since a long time, all eyes are now glued to his upcoming film Padmavati where he plays an antagonist for the first time in his career.

Ranveer's 'Beardy' Tales To become the one of his kind super villain Alauddin Khilji in the much-talked about film Padmavati, the actor grew a thick beard, which he has sported at recent public appearances too.

He also underwent rigorous physical training to bulk up and look like a menacing, ruthless warrior and conqueror, every bit the committed actor. His bearded look went on to set fashion trends.



His Transformation Into Young Alauddin Khilji Now, sources from the sets of Padmavati tell us that he has gone for a change in his look. "Ranveer has shaven off his beard to become the younger Alauddin Khilji.

The young Khilji has a different look and needs to come across as visually separate from the older Alauddin Khilji. Shaving off his beard to a heavy stubble therefore, was crucial. Ranveer looks younger and somewhat, gentler with the heavy stubble."



Bidding Bye-Bye To His Bearded Look Ranveer confirmed this development and even shared a picture on Twitter showcasing his 'before' and 'after' mundan look.

Shahid Kapoor's Strict Diet Plan On the other hand, Ranveer's co-star Shahid Kapoor who plays Raja Ratan Rawal too is working hard to prep up for this film. Reportedly, he has collaborated with Mumbai-based Canadian Chef Kelvin Cheung. The actor who is vegetarian is adhering to a strict diet plan to get the beefed-up look for the movie.



Padmavati stars Deepika Padukone in the titular role. This would be the third time when she would be sharing screen space with her real life love interest Ranveer Singh who incidentally won't be seen romancing her in the film.

Shearing my sheepish look with you !

Well, Alauddin Khilji is a downright negative part from the pages of history, and Ranveer is pushing boundaries at all levels to play him.