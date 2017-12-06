 »   »   » Padmavati Row: Shatrughan Sinha Slams Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Asks PM Narendra Modi to Break Silence

Speaking at an event organised by Karni Sena in Patna, BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha slammed Sanjay Leela Bhansali for screening Padmavati for Rajat Sharma and Arnab Goswami but not for the Karni Sena.

He said Bhansali promised that he will screen the film first to the members of Karni Sena but didn't keep his promise.



An angry Shatrughan Sinha also asked PM Modi to break his silence when a Haryana BJP leader had even offered a reward of Rs 10 crore to anyone who would 'behead' Bhansali and Deepika Padukone.



He said, "I'd like to say it's too late for our dynamic Prime Minister and the other high command to stay silent. 'Padmavati' is a raging issue. And the fringe elements are openly issuing threats."



"How can the high command keep quiet when goons are threatening to behead Bhansali and Deepika Padukone? It's time for our honourable Prime Minister to say 'enough is enough'. If you give the goons a free reign, they will continue to cross limits in ways we wouldn't be able to control," added Mr Sinha.



Earlier, Shatrughan Sinha has also questioned stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan and Aamir Khan for maintaining their silence over Padmavati row.



He had tweeted, "As Padmavati becomes a burning controversy, people are asking why the legendary @SrBachchan, most versatile @aamir_khan & most popular @iamsrk have no comments..& how come our I&B Minister or our most popular Hon'ble PM (according to PEW) are maintaining stoic silence. High time!"