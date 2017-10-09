 »   »   » Padmavati Trailer: Here's How Twitterati Reacted To This Ranveer- Deepika- Shahid Starrer!

Padmavati Trailer Out, Public Reaction | Deepika Padukone | Shahid Kapoor | Ranveer Singh FilmiBeat

Ever since the makers of Ranveer Singh- Deepika Padukone- Shahid Kapoor's Padmavati released the film's trailer this afternoon, everybody is going gaga over its grandeur and epic story-telling.

Right from the Bollywood celebs to the general public, it seems that one just can't get enough of this sneak-peek of Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial.

Meanwhile, we bring you reactions from the Twitter universe....



Sorry Shahid! Ranveer Stole Away Your Show It's #Relationship goals for this user!

Face Palm We wonder how Anushka Sharma would react to this tweet.





Whaaaattt! This Twitter-waasi found Ranveer..umm.. cute! *rubs eyes in disbelief'





Oops! Hey bro! We feel you.

SLB's Midas Touch Who says history is boring?

Ahem, ahem Are you listening, Ranveer Singh?





It's Raining Praises For The Bad Boy We couldn't agree more.

And Finally... We guess the makers have some sweet surprise in store for us and it's definitely going to be worth the wait! What say folks?



Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmavati will be hitting the big screens on 1st December, 2017. Stay tuned for all the hottest happenings.