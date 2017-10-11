 »   »   » Padmavati Trailer AFTER EFFECTS! Shahid Kapoor Upset With Ranveer Singh Getting More Attention

Padmavati Trailer AFTER EFFECTS! Shahid Kapoor Upset With Ranveer Singh Getting More Attention

Posted By:
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati garnered the most views (20 million) ever for a Bollywood trailer in 24 hours and the team is very pleased with it.

But it seems that something is bothering Shahid Kapoor after the trailer release and that is the reason why he posted such a strange message on Twitter.

Shahid Wrote...

"Still waters run deep. He will rise on the 1st of December. Wait for it. #rajputpride."

Ranveer Impressed The Audiences

People were highly impressed with Ranveer Singh when they saw him in the role of Alauddin Khilji.

Did He Steal The Limelight From Shahid?

It seems that Shahid is not very happy with the fact that Alauddin Khilji is getting more attention than Maharawal Ratan Singh.

Their Insecurities

It was reported earlier that both Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh are insecure about their roles and don't want to get overshadowed by the other actor.

Coming Back To The Trailer

Soon after the release of the trailer, Shahid Kapoor tweeted, "Overwhelmed by the love pouring in. Humbled and thankful. Love you all #PadmavatiTrailer @FilmPadmavati.''

Ranveer Also Wrote

Although this film, for me, is beyond numbers..this is a pretty amazing record! Congrats to the team! #PadmavatiTrailer @filmpadmavati

Deepika Too Thanked Everyone

And as this day comes to an end, I cannot even begin to express the gratitude and joy I feel today!

On A Related Note

Apart from these three actors, the film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Jim Sarbh in important roles.



