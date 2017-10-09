 »   »   »  Padmavati TRAILER! This Ranveer Singh- Deepika Padukone- Shahid Kapoor Starrer Is Already A Winner

Drop everything else and get ready to witness epicness! We have got something exciting to wipe away your Monday blues.

The wait is finally over. Make way for the grandest trailer of 2017! Still confused? Well, we are talking about Ranveer Singh- Deepika Padukone- Shahid Kapoor starrer Padmavati. This afternoon, the makers released the much awaited peek and here's what left us totally swooning...



The Royal Introduction Few minutes into the trailer and you are totally hooked to it like a bee. Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh Spell M-A-G-I-C ever since they enter the screen.

Shahid- Deepika's Breath-taking Chemistry From stealing coy glances to sewing the better half's turban, Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's chemistry is strikingly beautiful.





Ranveer Singh Sends Shiver Down The Spine As the shrewd Alauddin Khilji, Ranveer Singh's menacing avatar will leave your jaw dropped!

The Epic War Scenes The trailer gives us a sneak-peek of some mind-blowing war scenes and we just can't wait to watch more.





Haunting Background Score Apart from the visual treat, the trailer of Padmavati also has some haunting background music that lingers for a long time.





Impressive Dialogues The trailer consists of only two dialogues- While Shahid talks of a Rajput: "Chinta ko talwar ki nok pe rakhe, wo Rajput. Ret ki naav lekar samandar se shart lagae, wo Rajput. Aur jiska sir kate fir bhi dushman se ladta rahe, wo Rajput." Deepika talks of the strength of "Rajputi kangan" being equal to that of a Rajputi sword. Despite few words, it creates a powerful impact!



Meanwhile, check out the trailer here...



Padmavati is based on folklore that 14th century ruler Alauddin Khilji fell in love with Padmini, the queen of Chittor. Choosing honour over a life in Delhi, Padmini and the other women of Chittor killed themselves by leaping into a fire - a practice called jauhar.



Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the magnum opus is slated to release on 1st December.