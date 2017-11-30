 »   »   » Pahlaj Nihalani Wants To Cast Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh Or Arjun Kapoor In Aankhen Sequel!

Pahlaj Nihalani Wants To Cast Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh Or Arjun Kapoor In Aankhen Sequel!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Pahlaj Nihalani's latest outing Julie 2 starring Raai Laxmi tanked miserably at the box office. But that hasn't dampened the spirit of this ex- CBFC chief who is now looking forward to make more films.

While talking to Mid-Day, Nihalani revealed that he is keen to cast some big names in a sequel to his 1993 action comedy flick 'Aankhein' starring Govinda and Chunky Panday. Read more details below...

His Wish-List

His Wish-List

Pahlaj told the tabloid, "Ranveer and Arjun are No 1 on my wish-list. I want them to play the leads in Aankhen Chaar."

The Reason For His Choice

The Reason For His Choice

"They have great chemistry. With each character playing a double role, we will see two Ranveers and two Arjuns, along with a chimpanzee."

He Already Has A Back-Up Plan Ready

He Already Has A Back-Up Plan Ready

If things don't materialize with Ranveer and Arjun then Pahlaj already has a back-up plan ready. He told the daily, "Ranbir and Imran will also make an excellent combination, as will Ranbir and Shahid [Kapoor] and Ayushmann [Khurrana] and Rajkummar [Rao]."

The Common Thing Between Aankhen & The Sequel

The Common Thing Between Aankhen & The Sequel

The animal will be the only common thread between the original, and the new version.

His Film Will Have Indian Values

His Film Will Have Indian Values

"The subject will be completely different. It should reflect current times. It should be modern, keeping the trends and the youth's preferences in mind. It will have Indian values and sentiments at its core, but, will be one that appeals to the youth," he says, confirming that it will be a comedy since "people want entertainment".

He Has Plans To Direct A Film Too

He Has Plans To Direct A Film Too

Nihalani added, "Julie 2 has taught me valuable lessons. I have learned the market trends."

Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat