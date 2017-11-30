 »   »   » Pahlaj Nihalani Wants To Cast Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh Or Arjun Kapoor In Aankhen Sequel!

Pahlaj Nihalani's latest outing Julie 2 starring Raai Laxmi tanked miserably at the box office. But that hasn't dampened the spirit of this ex- CBFC chief who is now looking forward to make more films.

While talking to Mid-Day, Nihalani revealed that he is keen to cast some big names in a sequel to his 1993 action comedy flick 'Aankhein' starring Govinda and Chunky Panday. Read more details below...