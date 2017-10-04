 »   »   » THE TRUTH WILL BE OUT SOON! Rakesh Roshan Speaks Up About Hrithik Roshan- Kangana Ranaut Controversy

The Hrithik Roshan- Kangana Ranaut controversy seems to be heating up day by day. Just when everyone thought that their feud has come to an end, Kangana dug up old graves while promoting Simran and gave some explosive interviews.

To add to it, Republic TV recently released a 29 page complaint on Monday filed by Hrithik Roshan against Kangana. With the complaint being discussed, dissected and debated on once again, Rakesh Roshan has finally broke his silence. Scroll down to read more...

Rakesh Roshan Takes A Dig At Kangana Roshan Sr. was quoted as saying, "We are not loose talkers. We don't believe in making wild unsubstantiated accusations. We have submitted our complaint with all the proof. If you want a copy of the complaint, please request it from our lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani's office, as it is now in the public domain." 'You Will Be Shocked By The Facts' "If you read the complaint, you will be shocked by the facts. We gave our side of the truth to the cybercrime branch on April 8, 2017. We submitted all the authentic, relevant documents with all the emails and electronic gadgets. It's now up to the authorities to decide who's telling the truth," said the troubled father. 'I Have Taught Hrithik To Be Honest' Rakesh Roshan concluded by saying, "We've always believed in the power of the truth. I was taught to be honest by my father (legendary music composer Roshan) and I've taught Hrithik the same. In this matter, the truth will be out soon." Hrithik Alleged That Kangana Was Stalking Him In his complaint, Hrithik had alleged that he was being stalked and hounded by Kangana. He Accused Her Of Sending Him Sexually Explicit Mails He has also accused her of sending sexually explicit e-mails, which he says he repulsed him and he ignored them "out of decency". He Maintained That He Had A Strictly Professional Relationship With Kangana In the parts of the complaint which have been revealed, Hrithik repeatedly mentions that the relationship between him and Ranaut was strictly professional.

On the other hand, once the complaint went viral, Kangana's lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee responded to these allegations by issuing an official statement.

What do you guys have to say about this entire controversy? Let us know in the comment section below.