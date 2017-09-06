 »   »   » There She Goes! Parineeti Chopra Becomes 1st Indian Woman Ambassador For Tourism Australia

Australia has roped in Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra to be its first Indian woman Ambassador to encourage Indians to visit the country.

She was presented the Friend of Australia (FOA) recognition by Australian Consul General Tony Huber for her contribution to promote Australia recently, according to Tourism Australia (TA) statement.

Chopra will be the first Indian woman ambassador to be a part of the FOA advocacy panel.

Prior to Chopra, famous chef Sanjeev Kapoor and cricket commentator Harsha Bhoglehave been great advocates for Australia, encouraging Indians to visit Australia.

"I am extremely delighted today to be appointed as a Friend of Australia, since Australia is one of my favourite holiday destination," 28-year-old Chopra said.

"I had visited the country last year and I feel there is so much more to explore that one trip is not enough. The country has much more to offer and I'm fascinated by its warm and welcoming people, spectacular nature, unique wildlife, world-class food and wine options and smorgasbord of adventure activities," added Parineeti.