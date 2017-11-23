 »   »   » Parineeti Chopra: I'll Defend Arjun Kapoor Till The Day I Die!

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor are currently shooting for their upcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and the actress got candid at a recent interview and heaped praises on her co-star Arjun Kapoor. She said, "I was his first co-star and he was sort of my first hero, because Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl was an ensemble."

"We have this amazing equation that we will never say anything nice to each other. But I know we love each other. It's one of those things where we call each other on our birthdays, but we will never say the words 'happy birthday'. We just talk about life. So there is this love and loyalty you have for the person. If I hear anything negative about him, I will stand up and defend Arjun till the day I die. He is one of the most special people in my life.''

She also stressed on that fact that it's extremely important to have a good co-star to work with and get along well. "If there is someone I don't like it's on my mind all the time. It distracts me. I am usually not distracted. I will make a lot of effort to try and like a person but if it doesn't happen then it doesn't."

"Having said that, there are hardly people in the world who I don't get along with. I usually get along with everyone. If there is someone I don't like or if they have typical actor problems i.e. insecurity then it's a different thing. I have to love the people around me,'' she summed it up.

