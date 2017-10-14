 »   »   » Parineeti Chopra Opens Up About How She WON Over Depression! A Must Read

Parineeti Chopra Opens Up About How She WON Over Depression! A Must Read

Posted By:
Deepika Padukone suffered from depression in 2014 and after a hard battle, she came out victorious and is now helping other fight the illness and has started her own NGO and gives speeches and encouragement to people suffering from it. Parineeti Chopra also opened up about how she faught depression and reveled that she suffered emotionally and was down in the dumps.

Thankfully, Parineeti Chopra was able to fight depression and is now pretty much happy with her life. She thanked her brother Sahaj for helping her out during the tough phase and said that if it wasn't for him, she wouldn never have been in a positive state of mind. Check out what she has to say about depression below!

"I think every human being who considers themselves to be emotionally evolved, always have this one very big event or one person who comes into their lives and completely changes the way they think."

"And I can say very confidently that happened in my life. A couple of years ago, I went through a very low phase emotionally in my life where I was really down in the dumps."

"It wasn't like a person especially came into to my life, but it was a person who has always been in my life, my brother Sahaj."

"Sahaj was the guy who was my voice of reason, he was the calming factor."

"He is the guy who knows me, he knows my pulse, he understands me, he understands the grain that I am made of."

"So, speaking to him, being with him everyday really used to give me that confidence in myself and really took me out of that phase."

"So, Sahaj thank you and I love you."

"You are my baby, you are my brother, you are my life, you are my soulmate, and no man will be able to ever replace that."

"And I am proud to say that I love you."

Wow! It's great to see Parineeti Chopra fighting off depression and thanking her brother Sahaj as well.

Story first published: Saturday, October 14, 2017, 13:43 [IST]
Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos