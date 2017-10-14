 »   »   » Parineeti Chopra Opens Up About How She WON Over Depression! A Must Read

Deepika Padukone suffered from depression in 2014 and after a hard battle, she came out victorious and is now helping other fight the illness and has started her own NGO and gives speeches and encouragement to people suffering from it. Parineeti Chopra also opened up about how she faught depression and reveled that she suffered emotionally and was down in the dumps.

Thankfully, Parineeti Chopra was able to fight depression and is now pretty much happy with her life. She thanked her brother Sahaj for helping her out during the tough phase and said that if it wasn't for him, she wouldn never have been in a positive state of mind. Check out what she has to say about depression below!