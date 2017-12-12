 »   »   » PATCH-UP ON CARDS? This B-Town Director Wants Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif To Get Back Together

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif share a past. But despite of that, the ex-couple has stayed away from any awkwardness and continue to share a great working rapport.

In fact, their sizzling hot chemistry in their upcoming film 'Tiger Zinda Hai' is there for all to see and many even wish that the stunning pair get back together in real life too. And guess what, there's someone in the tinsel town who echoes a similar sentiment. Find out who he is...



Ahem, Ahem! Katrina's chemistry with Salman is reignited and even after 5 years, the passion between Tiger and Zoya is quite evident. On these lines, director Ali Abbas Zafar told Deccan Chronicle, "Main toh chata hoon phir dobara ho jaye (I wish they get in back again)." But immediately corrected himself by adding, "Never mind that, I keep talking rubbish sometimes!" Playing safe, Mr Zafar?





Salman Khan's Charm "Actually, anyone will fall for bhai. The moment he lifts his eyes and looks at you, you are surely going to fall in love with him."

Salman's Chemistry With His Heroines The filmmaker was quoted as saying, "Even in Sultan he shared a great chemistry with Anushka Sharma. Usually people feel Salman is a great action hero, but actually he is a real romantic hero. He has the quality of the real Indian man. His emotions and romance that he portrays are so true to his persona, there is no cheapness. He portrays romance in a sophisticated manner and not in an obnoxious manner. Thus, his chemistry with all his heroines looks great."

Sorry, No Smooches For Bhai "I am following Salman's footsteps. We are making a pure outright Hindustani film; an out-and-out a family film. Tiger Zinda Hai is a film people of all age groups can sit together and watch. There are no smooches at all. Bhai has never done it and I dare not bring it in at this point."





Is He 'Late- Lateef'? To this Ali replied, "Until now all my films with Salman have had a lot of action and body show. So, Salman accordingly chalks out his programme and is on the sets from 9 am. He gets up early and starts off with his workout. Undeniably, he is doing this for the film. And till 2 in the night, he stays with us to complete the shoot."

Salman Khan Is A Simple Actor He concluded by saying, "Owing to his wonderful experience, we do discuss a few things and may get into an argument. But these arguments are for the betterment of the film. However, he will always like to give his best. Until he feels satisfied, he will keep asking for retakes. But when he is done he will say ‘This is the best I can give'. He is a simple actor to work with."



Tiger Zinda Hai is slated to release on 22nd December.