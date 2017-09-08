 »   »   » People Always Question Commercial Value Of Documentary: Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi is working on a documentary on cancer, but the actor says making it is tough as there are always doubts about its commercial value. The documentary is tentatively titled 'The C Word'.

"Documentary is the first (priority). We will see when it will see light of the day. Getting an outlet for that in this country is very difficult because not many documentary films are made," Emraan said.

Emraan, who has penned in a book his struggle around his son Ayaan's cancer treatment, added, "People always question the commercial value of a documentary." Asked how is it turning out to be, the actor said he is "not singing songs in it".

"Let us see what happens," he said. Born in February 2010, Ayaan, the first child of Emraan and wife Parveen Shahani, was diagnosed with first-stage cancer at the age of four in early 2014.

To help raise awareness about the disease and share their story, Emraan came out with a book titled "The Kiss of Life: How A Superhero and My Son Defeated Cancer" last year. It chronicles his career, family, the birth of his son, his cancer and treatment thereafter.