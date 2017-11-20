 »   »   » Must Read: People Are Targeting Ishaan For Being Shahid Kapoor's Brother!

Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khattar is making a debut in Bollywood along with Sridevi's beautiful daughter Janhvi Kapoor is Dhadak.

But as soon as Karan Johar launched the first look of the movie, people started trolling him for promoting nepotism. Speaking to a leading daily, Ishaan's father, Rajesh Khattar, defended Karan and said people are targeting his son for being Shahid Kapoor's brother.

Karan Was Not Forced To Take Ishaan "It's not as if Karan was compelled to take Ishaan! He is going by the subject and what he wants to project.'' The Script Demanded It ''The story is about youngsters in the 18-21-year-old age bracket and he wanted actors with no image, which is why he chose them (Janhvi and Ishaan)." Social Media Has Become An Open Defecation Ground "Social media is great to reach out if you have something to convey or share, but unfortunately, has become an open defecation ground for trolls, where people want to dump their sh*t on anyone they fancy. It is not like those with no connections to the industry are not getting a break.'' Shahid Made His Way Up ''Was nepotism applicable in Shahid's case? His parents - Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azim - were not huge stars. He made his way up.'' They Are Targeting Ishaan For Being Shahid's Brother ''Today, they are targeting Ishaan for being Shahid's brother.''

On a related note, Ishaan and Janhvi's Dhadak is slated to release on July 6, 2018.

