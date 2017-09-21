 »   »   » People Should Wait For My Films To Come And It's In Process: Rajkummar Rao

From one character-role films to back-to-back releases as a leading man, Rajkummar Rao has come a long way and the actor says he wants to reach a point in his career where people wait to see him on the silver screen.

With Trapped, Behen Hogi Teri, Bareilly Ki Barfi and now Newton, the actor says he understands that he will need to keep working hard constantly to remain alive in the public memory.

In an interview with PTI, Rajkummar says, "My plan is to do one film in two years. I know I have to have the demand. People should wait for my films to come and it's in process.

"I know that I have started on that journey. But for that I have to keep pushing myself. I want to keep telling people that I'm here and I'm working."

The actor says another reason he signed up to do these projects is because all the scripts were "exciting".

"I just couldn't say no to these scripts. I knew I had to push myself when it comes to dates and all physical transformation. But there was no other way," he says.

Rajkummar plays Newton Kumar, a greenhorn government clerk who tries to conduct a fair election in a conflict-hit area of Chhattisgarh.

Also featuring Raghubir Yadav, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra and Anjali Patil, the film releases tomorrow.

Credits: PTI