 »   »   » I WAS UPSET! People Wrote NASTY THINGS About Aishwarya Rai When Aaradhya Was Born: Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan is married to the most beautiful woman of this planet and loves her immensely. They are blessed with a beautiful daughter Aaradhya, who is world to them.

But there was a time when people wrote nasty things about his darling wife when they welcomed their little bundle of joy and Abhishek felt really upset after reading it. Read Abhishek's interesting revelations about Aishwarya below.

Aishwarya Is Supermom In an interview to Vogue, Abhishek Bachchan said, ‘'When she became a mother her career took a backseat. Today, she does everything for Aaradhya. She is supermom.'' Nasty Things Were Written About Aishwarya After Aaradhya's Birth Soon after Aaradhya was born, the media went at her about her weight gain. Nasty things were written, which really upset me. She Never Spent A Day In The Gym If that upset her, she said nothing. "Water off a duck's back," said Aishwarya when she saw me perturbed. Anyone who knows her would know that she has never spent a day in the gym. Abhishek Reveals About His First Meeting With Aishwarya The first time Aishwarya and I met professionally was in 1999, during a photoshoot for Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke (2000). It was our first film together, and I expected a diva. She Has Remained Grounded Instead, she was disarmingly wonderful. Over the 17 years that I've known her-of which we've been married for 10-she has remained grounded. When Aishwarya Was A Successful Model Aishwarya's been a professional model and actor since the age of 18, and she's enjoyed every bit of it. In the '90s, when she was at the peak of her Miss World career and unanimously considered the most beautiful woman on earth, she chose to make her foray into films as an unglamorous girl in Mani Ratnam's Iruvar (1997). She Removed All The Make-up On Her First Day I remember her telling me how, on her first day, she came out with her make-up in place and Mani handed her a bar of soap and said, "Wash it all off." And she did. Sometimes It's Difficult To See Beyond Her Beauty Sometimes, it's difficult for people to give her credit for her craft and see beyond her looks. One of my favourite films together was Guru (2007). She played my character Guru's wife, Sujata, with such quiet dignity-hers wasn't the title role but it was a standout performance. Aishwarya is completely invested in her films. Every Night We Would Pick Leeches Off Our Arms Raavan (2010) was an emotionally and physically excruciating film, and she did the Hindi and Tamil versions simultaneously. We were shooting in an area rife with snakes and leeches; every night we would pluck leeches off our arms and legs.'' Aishwarya Would Be Drenched For 12 Hours On The Sets Of Raavan She'd be drenched for 12 hours, shivering between takes, but she submitted to what was required of her, which is why directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Mani Ratnam have repeatedly worked with her. She Values Her Fans "The only time was when we were shooting Dhoom 2 (2006), and Uday (Chopra), Hrithik (Roshan) and I dragged her. Till date people refer to her as the most beautiful woman in the world, and I know she is immensely grateful for the love. She values her fans and enjoys the adulation as well as the trappings of her career.''

Abhishek Bachchan further added, ''Even with the hectic travel schedules and erratic work hours, I've never heard her complain about front or back of the plane, Maruti or Mercedes. Her focus isn't on the trivial. It's these things that leave me charmed."

