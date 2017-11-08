 »   »   » LAVISH & BEAUTIFUL! Pictures Of Priyanka Chopra's New York House Will Make Many Actresses Jealous!

Priyanka Chopra is on top of her game now. The actress has become an international icon and is making her country proud with her work.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra shared some inside pictures of her New York house and we must tell you the view from her house is to die for. So, let's not wait anymore and check out the pictures.

Priyanka's Swanky House According to Mid-Day, ''Priyanka have moved into a swanky four bedroom apartment in Manhattan after two months of living in studio rentals and hotel hopping.'' A Perfect View Located on the top floor of a skyscraper, it has a great view of the city. A Simple Decor A source told the daily, "The decor is simple but PeeCee has personalised the space with cream and gold pillows with "pri", life quotes and other messages embossed on them.'' They Are Gifts From Friends ''All of which are gifts from her friends and fans.'' A Radiant Host ''She is keen to keep up with her tradition of playing a radiant host during Indian festivals at her new home too.'' She Wants To Invest In Real Estate Priyanka Chopra is now looking to invest in real estate across the world beginning with NYC. Her Upcoming Plans She is expected to be back in Maximum City by the year-end and will take off with family and close friends for a short holiday to an undisclosed location for New Year Eve before resuming work in early 2018. On The Work Front Priyanka Chopra is busy filming the third season of her TV show, Quantico, in the US.

Well, we must say Priyanka Chopra is living a fairytale life, that too on her own terms!

