 »   »   » These Pics Of Shahrukh Khan Planting A Kiss On Dilip Kumar's Forehead Will Be Etched In Your Heart!

Shahrukh Khan paid a visit to veteran actor Dilip Kumar, who calls the superstar his "mooh bola beta".

The visit came after the 94-year-old returned home following a week long stay at the Lilavati Hospital here for kidney related problems.

Saira Bano Shares The Pic Of SRK & Dilip Kumar The veteran actor's wife Saira Bano on Tuesday took to Twitter to share a string of photographs of Shahrukh Khan and Dilip Kumar. Heartwarming! In one of the photographs the Jab Harry Met Sejal actor is seen kissing Dilip Kumar's forehead. SRK Is Dilip Sahab's 'Mooh Bola Beta' "Message from Saira Banu: Sahab's mooh bola beta (son) Shahrukh Khan visited Sahab today. Sharing some photos of the evening," the caption said. In Pic: Dilip Kumar Saira Bano also said Dilip Kumar is 'doing much better'.

"Shahrukh Khan visited Sahab this evening. Sahab's doing much better since (he) returned from the hospital. Shukar Allah."

Dilip Kumar was admitted to the hospital on August 2 following dehydration and urinary tract infection.

Last seen on the big screen in "Qila" in 1998, the actor was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015.

He is known for films like "Devdas", "Mughal-e-Azam" and "Karma".