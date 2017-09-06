 »   »   » PICTURES! Sushmita Sen Throws A Lavish Party For Her Daughter Renee's 18th Birthday

Sushmita Sen's elder daughter Renee turned 18 yesterday and her mommy dearest threw a lavish birthday party to bring in the special occasion.
The former Miss Universe who is a single mother to two daughters, made sure that Renee had quite a gala time. Check out some of the inside pictures from the birthday celebrations...
A Heartfelt Note
Sushmita shared this picture where she is seen sharing a laugh with Renee with a glass of wine in her hand.
What made this snap even more special was Sush's heartfelt note for her daughter which read- "We are #Eighteen 💃🏻💃🏻😇❤️😍🎵A night of #epiphany ❤️ my petite #firstlove turned #18yrsold yesterday as I turned 18yrs old as a #maa 😇💃🏻❤️what a journey it's been!!!!❤️Happyyyyyy Birthday My beautiful Renée Shona, welcome to being an Adult!!!! 😍💃🏻❤️😊May God always fill your life with great health, happiness and courage, may you saunter through life in those #stilettos in great balance!!!👍😘❤️ bring it on Renster!!!😉😁👍🎵❤️I love you..beyond!!!! Maa❤️😍😘#cheers 🍷🎵😍"
Renee Wants To Be An Actress
In one of her earlier interviews, Sushmita had revealed that Renee wanted to be an actress ever since she was two.
But Mommy Sushmita Has A Condition
The actress says that she wouldn't allow Renee to become an actress before she completes her studies.
'I Used To Feel Bad About Not Completing My Studies'
Sushmita had said, "I had just passed my 12th and immediately entered Miss India. Although God has been very kind to me, it took 10 years for me to stand on my own feet and think independently that I can do this. When I used to see others with PhDs and Masters and having graduated out of big Universities in which ironically I have now delivered lectures, I used to feel bad about not having completed my studies. So it's is my desire that my children should get a good degree."
How People Had Advised Sushmita Against Adoption
At 25,Sushmita became a single mother to an adopted daughter, Renee. At 35, she adopted another girl child, Alisah. However, it wasn't so easy for her to take that path. People advised her against the move saying it would be detrimental to her career.
"People, publicity managers, even my family, were apprehensive of my ‘bold' moves. They said I should behave in a certain way, and not be so vocal about my relationships or my daughter. I believe you should not forget living while making a living. Over the years, everyone accepted that I was an independent, thinking individual. So, the acceptance came gradually but surely. I like to live honestly," says Sushmita.