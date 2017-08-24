 »   »   » PM Narendra Modi & Priyanka Chopra Feature In Linkedin Power Profiles List Of 2017

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and actress Priyanka Chopra have found a spot in the LinkedIn Power Profiles List of 2017.

Professional networking giant LinkedIn on Wednesday announced its fourth edition of Power Profiles, a list of the most viewed LinkedIn profiles of professionals in India, read a statement.

Through the list, the network recognises 50 such professionals, who have successfully invested in building their professional brand on the platform.

PM Modi with his 2.2 million followers on the platform, is a third time return to the list.

Among other LinkedIn Influencers Kailash Satyarthi, Founder Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation, global icon and actor Priyanka Chopra, and Shashi Tharoor, Member of Parliament, India, and Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee for External Affairs are new entries. Prabir Jha, Global Chief People Officer, Cipla and Manu Kumar Jain, Vice President and Managing Director, Xiaomi Technology return to the list this year.

Akshay Kothari, Country Manager and Head of Product, LinkedIn India said: "Our Power Profiles of 2017 have built a strong brand by sharing their diverse experiences and voicing their opinion on issues that matter to our members."

Credits: IANS