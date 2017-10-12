 »   »   » BUZZING! Pooja Bhatt CONFIRMS Sadak 2 With Sanjay Dutt, Gives A Hint About The Film's Plot

A couple of months back, there were reports doing the rounds about a sequel to Sanjay Dutt- Pooja Bhatt's Sadak.

While we now have it that a sequel is indeed happening. Earlier, Pooja had revealed to DNA that he and her father Mahesh, uncle Mukesh and Sanjay Dutt have been meeting regularly "for more reasons than one" at their Khar office for putting together a sequel to Sadak (1991). Scroll down to read...

Sadak 2 Deals With Depression While talking at a World Mental Health event, Pooja revealed that Sadak 2 will deal with the topic of depression. Sanjay Dutt To Play A Drug Abuse Survivor Pooja was quoted as saying, "We are making 'Sadak 2' in which we are showing Sanjay Dutt in his true and present time (Sanjay Dutt is Drug Abuse Survivor) so we are dealing with issue of depression in that film but we are making a commercial film." A Deep Message She further emphasized, "We have to make our point and we chose film as our medium because when you choose a mainstream format then your message goes deeper and wider." There Has To Be A Reason To Revisit Sadak Pooja had earlier told a leading daily, "Sadak is a classic and a favourite of millions of people. If we revisit the film, we need to be sure why. But just being in the same room together takes us back to such a precious time from all of our lives." Will Alia Bhatt Be A Part Of It? There were rumors that Alia would play Sanjay's daughter in the film. However, Pooja had laughed it off as mere rumours.

Sadak which released in 1991 starred Sanjay Dutt playing a young man who falls in love with a sex worker (played by Pooja Bhatt) and fights against all odds to be with her.

It would be quite interesting to see how the sequel turns out to be!