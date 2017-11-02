 »   »   » Pooja Bhatt: 'Sadak 2' Is A Much Needed Love Story For The Unfeeling Times We Live In!

Recently Pooja Bhatt had confirmed that a sequel to 1991 superhit film 'Sadak' is in offing with Sanjay Dutt playing the lead.

Well now, the actor has finally sealed the deal and Pooja who had been a part of Sadak is quite excited about this latest development. She took to her Instagram page and posted a picture making the announcement.

The actress captioned the picture as, "And the smile says it all! Thank you @maheshfilm for the most heartfelt screenplay with a narration to match! #Sadak2 is certainly your ode to @duttsanjay if ever there was one! This story immortalises Ravi and especially his overwhelming love for Pooja... a much needed love story for the 'unfeeling' times we live in! #Sadak2 #puresoul .

Well, Pooja dropped a hint that Sanjay Dutt would be reprising his role of Ravi. But will we get to see Pooja too as a part of this flick or will some new actress step into her shoes?

Talking about Sadak 2, Pooja had earlier revealed that the sequel will deal with the topic of depression.

She had said, "We are making 'Sadak 2' in which we are showing Sanjay Dutt in his true and present time (Sanjay Dutt is Drug Abuse Survivor) so we are dealing with issue of depression in that film but we are making a commercial film."

The movie will also mark the comeback of Mahesh Bhatt as a director.