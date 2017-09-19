 »   »   » Pooja Chopra Hopes Aiyaary Puts Her Career In Motion

Actress Pooja Chopra is happy to be working with Sidharth Malhotra and Neeraj Pandey in Aiyaary, and hopes that "best comes out of the film" for her.

Aiyaary is based on a real life incident that revolves around two strong-minded army officers with completely different views, yet right in their own ways. The film portrays Sidharth as an army officer sharing a mentor-protégé bond with Manoj Bajpayee.



"At this point, I won't be able to talk much about Aiyaary or my role in it. All I can say is I'm delighted to be working with my all time favourite director Neeraj Pandey once again and the film boasts of some stellar cast like Naseeruddin Shah, Manoj, Anupam Kher and Sidharth. I am ecstatic," said Pooja.



The actress, who has become the face of QSR brand Jumboking for its latest campaign 'Always loved it!', added: "I'm only praying for the best to come out of the film for me."



The actress featured Fashion, Heroine, Commando and Pandey's short film Ouch.



Pooja has not planned her way forward in Bollywood.



"I am not least but of a planner, things never go as per plans I will take things as they come and go with the flow hoping for the best to come my way," the actress said.



Talking about her fitness regime, Pooja said: "I work out least five days a week and it's a combination of functional, weights and cardiovascular exercises. I do outdoor trainings on days I get bored to see the gym.''



''I am a firm believer of eating what u want as long as it's in moderation and you burn it . And Jumbo King does feature on the top of the list on my cheat days I must confess." With inputs from IANS.