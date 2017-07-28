 »   »   » OH MY EYES! Alleged Couple Prabhas & Anushka Shetty Attend A Wedding, Look So Royal [NEW PICTURES]

We all know that audience are just crazy about Prabhas and Anushka Shetty. There's something about this alleged couple that makes him one of the most loved off-screen/on-screen couples.

Yesterday (July 27, 2017), the Baahubali pair, Prabhas and Anushka Shetty attended a wedding of veteran producer Shyam Prasad Reddy's daughter in Hyderbad and we are here with their latest pictures, which are too beautiful to be missed. Have a look!

Anushka Shetty’s Post Anushka Shetty shared this picture on her Instagram page and wrote, "Wishing this Lovely Couple a very Happy Married Life." Prabhas In Attendance Too Like Anushka Shetty, Prabhas also attended the wedding of Shyam Prasad Reddy's younger daughter. The Wedding Took Place In Hyderabad The wedding function took place in Hyderabad last night and who's who celebs of South Industry were seen in attendance. Prabhas & Anushka Under One Roof Needless to say, Prabhas & Anushka's attendance under the one roof grabbed many eyeballs on the social media. They Didn’t Arrive At The Same Time However, it seems Prabhas & Anushka Shetty didn't arrive at the same time at the wedding. Pretty In Pink Dressed in a pink sarree and while, keeping her make-up minimal, Anushka Shetty looked damn pretty at the wedding. Prabhas Looked Handome Whereas, Prabhas kept his look for the event, quite simple but looked every bit handsome. How Beautiful! Isn't this candid click of Anushka Shetty damn beautiful? They Were Last Seen In Baahubali 2 On the work front, Anushka Shetty & Prabhas were last seen in Baahubali 2 and their sizzling chemistry in the film, set the screen on fire.

