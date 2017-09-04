 »   »   » Lucky Girl, Anushka Shetty! CHARMING Prabhas Changes His Cover Picture On Facebook; Girls Go Crazy

Baahubali actor Prabhas is the new heartthrob of the country. He recently changed his profile picture on Facebook and girls went crazy.

His status read, "It's shoot time. After almost 4 and a half years of Baahubali journey, excited to enter a new action world, Saaho." Well, we must say his rumoured girlfriend Anushka Shetty is damn lucky to have him.....Check out the picture below.|



Hot & Handsome Prabhas When Prabhas uploaded the picture, he got over a lakh likes in just a few hours. This shows the actor has a huge fan following.

Prabhas' Viral Photoshoot A few months back, a photoshoot of the actor went viral on the Internet. Girls, don't miss that killer smile!

His Chocolaty Looks Prabhas has completely transformed himself for his next film Saaho. The actor will be seen in a shorter hairdo for his next film.

High Octane Film The film is touted to be a futuristic action film and Prabhas is getting ready to perform some really high octane sequences for the movie.

The Actor Is A Perfectionist A source informed TOI that Prabhas is a dedicated actor and loves to do his scenes with perfection; he is supposed to shoot an underwater scene in Saaho and therefore he learnt deep sea diving for the same.

Leaving No Stones Unturned As per reports, a number of foreign technicians and stunt men have been hired to give the film an authentic touch.

More Details... Saaho is directed by Sujeeth and it will be released in Telugu and Hindi.

Anushka Out, Shraddha In Anushka Shetty was the first choice for Saaho but due to some issues, the makers finalised Shraddha Kapoor for the movie.



Well, it would be interesting to see this new jodi on-screen. What say readers?



